LANGMAN, Margaret Lillias (nee Bates). On 22nd June 2019 at Selwyn Park Village, Whangarei; Margaret has gone to be with her husband Les. She was dearly loved mother of Sheryl, Kevyn, Ian, Dianne and Ray and mother in law to Phil (deceased), Eddie, Sherilyn, Belinda, Bimbo, and Linda; treasured Nana of 34 grandchildren and cherished Nan-Nan of 35 great grandchildren. The family would like to pay special thanks to all the staff at Selwyn Park Village for their compassion and care in making their Mum's last years enjoyable. A service for Margaret will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 4:30pm tomorrow Tuesday 25th June 2019. Margaret will be at Jamie's home from 11am today Monday, visitors welcome. In lieu of flowers donations sent direct to the Neurological Foundation of NZ Brain Bank PO Box 110022 Auckland City Hospital, Auckland 1148 would be appreciated. Communications to the 'Langman Family' C/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 24, 2019