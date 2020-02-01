Home

Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Ngaire Avenue Bible Church
3-4 Ngaire Ave
Epsom
Margaret Kathleen (nee Morrall) (formerly Salisbury) (Kathleen) McCHESNEY

Margaret Kathleen (nee Morrall) (formerly Salisbury) (Kathleen) McCHESNEY Notice
McCHESNEY, Margaret Kathleen (Kathleen) (nee Morrall) (formerly Salisbury). Passed onto glory peacefully on 25 January 2020 at Elizabeth Knox Home aged 94. Dearly loved sister, Mother, Nana, Great Nana, and Aunty. Special thanks to the McChesney family for loving our mum like she was your own. A celebration of Kathleen's life will be held at Ngaire Avenue Bible Church, 3-4 Ngaire Ave, Epsom at 1pm on Wednesday 12th February. Thanks to all the staff at Elizabeth Knox for their wonderful care over the last two years.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
