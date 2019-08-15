Home

Margaret Kathleen (Dunn) MILES

Margaret Kathleen (Dunn) MILES Notice
MILES, Margaret Kathleen (nee Dunn) (Peggy). Passed away peacefully on 12 August 2019 aged 86 at home with family. Much loved wife of Ronald Joseph Miles of 70 years. Treasured mother of Carol, Sandra, (the late) Steven, Cheryl, grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 16. Will always be deeply loved and remembered by all. A service will be held at Purewa Chapel, 102 St John's Road, Meadowbank, Auckland at 10am on Friday 16 August 2019. (PLEASE NOTE CORRECT DATE.)



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 15, 2019
