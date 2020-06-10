Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Patrick's Catholic Church
Taupo
Margaret Kathleen (Jones) MATICH


1931 - 2020
Margaret Kathleen (Jones) MATICH Notice
MATICH, Margaret Kathleen (nee Jones). Born 5 September 1931. Passed away peacefully at home on 4 June 2020. Resourceful, strong, and independently minded, Margaret came to Taupo in 1965 to make a home for her family. From farming roots, she loved the outdoors, environment, gardening, reading, art, and music. Margaret's life was shaped by her Christian faith. Daughter to Percy and Kathleen. Older sister to Janet, Anne, Alan, and Bruce. Mother to Peter, Paul, Philip, Stephen, Michael, Aaron, and Matthew. Grandmother to Mollie, Philip, Tony, Lauren, Phoebe, Imogen, Max, Sadie, and Marcus. A beloved "Auntie Margaret" to many and a friend to many more. A woman of great virtue and forever in our hearts. Funeral service at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Taupo 1 pm Saturday 13 June
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 10, 2020
