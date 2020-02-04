Home

H. Morris Funeral Services
PO Box 36273
Auckland, Auckland 0748
+64 9 4895737
Requiem Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Mary's Catholic Church
Onewa Road
Northcote
Margaret June (Minogue) SLIJP

Margaret June (Minogue) SLIJP Notice
SLIJP, Margaret June (nee Minogue). Died on Sunday 2 February 2020, aged 92. Much loved wife of Pieter and Mother of Daniella and Peter. Grandmother of Marissa, Rachelle, Daniel, Georgia, Chae, Matthew, Adriana, Adam, and Ben. Great-grandmother of Kiahn, Hendrix, Jarvis (JJ), Isaac, Mason and Ruby Joy. Loved and respected by her family and friends in Australia, the Netherlands and South Africa. A requiem mass will be held for Margaret at St Mary's Catholic Church, Onewa Road, Northcote on Friday 7 February 2020 at 11am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
