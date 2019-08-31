|
TUXFORD, Margaret Judith. On 28 August 2019, with serenity. Much loved wife of the late Ken. Much cherished by all her family and friends. Mother of Noel (deceased) Bob and Wendy. Mother-in-law of Karen, auntie of Janice and Marion, and special Nan of Sasha and Nikko. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Rd, Mt Eden on Wednesday 4 September at 10.30am. Heart felt thanks to the caring staff of Aria Park, Epsom.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2019