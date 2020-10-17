Home

Shone & Shirley Funeral Directors
164 Tahunanui Drive
Nelson, Nelson
03-546-5700
Margaret J.R MANINS

Margaret J.R MANINS Notice
MANINS, Margaret J.R. Safe in the hands of Jesus. Margaret died peacefully at home in Nelson with family at her side on Sunday October 11, 2020. Aged 75 years. Much loved wife of Neville, cherished Mum of Debbie, Gareth, and Vance and Maree. Adored Nan of Abigail, and Hannah. Neville and family would like to thank everyone who gave a huge amount of support and love over this time. In lieu of flowers a donation in Margaret's memory can be made to Nelson Tasman Region Hospice these can be sent to PO Box 283 Nelson 7040 or online at www. nelsonhospice.org.nz. Messages can be sent to 414 Nayland Road Stoke 7011. Margaret was laid to rest at the Marsden Valley RSA Cemetery, Nelson on Tuesday October 13 where a private service was held. Respectfully cared for by Shone and Shirley Funeral Directors. F.D.A.N.Z
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 17, 2020
