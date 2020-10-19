Home

Grinter's Funeral Home
3 Hallys Lane
Cambridge, Waikato
07-827 6037
Margaret Joyce (Joyce) ROSSITER

ROSSITER, Margaret Joyce (Joyce). Passed away peacefully with family at her side in Waikato Hospital on Thursday, 15th October 2020. Aged 87 years. Now reunited with the love of her life the Late Hec. Beloved mother and mother in-law to Raymond and Gilly, Julie and Bruce, and Brian and Fiona. Treasured and loved Nana to Leesa and Len, Kylie and Steve, Shaun and Katie, Richard, Philip, Kelsi and Ollie, Alysha, and Great Nana Joyce to Tania, Kera, Juliette, Anabelle, Blade, Trinity. At Joyce's request a private family farewell has taken place. All communications to The Rossiter Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434. Miss me but let me go.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 19, 2020
