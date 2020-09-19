|
|
|
PLATT, Margaret Joyce. Passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospice with loving family by her side on Sunday 13 September 2020, aged 72. Much loved wife of the late Geoffrey. Loving mother of Gavin, Robert, Michael and Jennifer, Loving sister of twin Elaine and her younger brother Fergus, Adored grandmother of Hugo, Matisse, Logan, Molly, Joshua, Charlie, Evelyn and Spencer. The family would like to thank the doctor's and staff at Motutapu ward in Auckland hospital and Mercy Hospice Auckland. Due to the current Covid restrictions a private memorial service was held on Friday 18 September. All communications care of Davis Funerals C/_ 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 19, 2020