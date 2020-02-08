|
GIBBS, Margaret Joyce (Peggy). On 6 February 2020 peacefully; aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Susan and Andrew and loved family of Judith and Bruce. Loved and proud Nana of Peter, Bradley, Philippa, Ryan and Stephanie and Nana Nana of Madison, Boston and Eva. A service to celebrate the life of Peggy will be held at the Kerikeri Baptist Church, 41 Hobson Avenue, Kerikeri at 2:00pm on Monday 10 February 2020 prior to private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 8, 2020