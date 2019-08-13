|
ALLAN, Margaret Joyce (Joyce). Passed away after a short illness at North Shore Hospital in early hours of Sunday 11 August 2019 with her loving family by her side, aged 87. Beloved wife of Fin. Adored mother and mother in-law of Jackie and Andrew, Deborah and Geoff, Stuart and Lynley. Much loved grandma of Libby, Nick, Rebecca, Jess and Jordan. Great grandma of Verity Joy. Reunited with her beloved Fin. A service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held at the Central Park Drive Chapel of the Davis Funeral Home, 150 Central Park Dive, Henderson of Wednesday 21 August at 1.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 13, 2019