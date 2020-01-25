Home

Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Edgar Faber Memorial Chapel, Selwyn Heights Retirement Village
42 Herd Road
Hillsborough
View Map
Margaret Joy (Ingram) WILSON


1928 - 2020
Margaret Joy (Ingram) WILSON Notice
WILSON, Margaret Joy (nee Ingram). 19 October 1928 - 21 January 2020. Beloved wife and soulmate of the late Frank. Absolutely adored mother and mother-in-law of Stewart and Sharon, Lesley and Tom, Denise and Larry, Peter and Carolyn, Grant and Anne. Grandma, Gran and Nana to Clare and Daniel, Mathieu and Laura, the late AJ, Daniel and Katherine, Scott, Lauren, Christopher, Jessica, Jonathan, Sarah and Nikkita; Great-gran / GG to Micah, Haemish, Ellie and Andrew. A truly kind and caring lady who put all others before herself. Her final journey was on her own terms and epitomised her inner strength. The Family gives thanks to Dr. Botica and Linda for their amazing care over the years. We also thank the wonderful staff at Selwyn Heights Hospital for the love and care accorded to our Mum during her last few weeks. A Celebration of Margaret's life will be held at the Edgar Faber Memorial Chapel, Selwyn Heights Retirement Village, 42 Herd Road, Hillsborough on Friday January 31 at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Whangamata Surf Life Saving Club, PO Box 185, Whangamata 3643 would be appreciated. All communications to the Wilson Family, c/o PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 25, 2020
