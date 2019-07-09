|
WERNE, Margaret Joy (nee Groskery). Born in Gisborne 28 September 1929 - Passed away on 6 July 2019. Life well lived "Always a Joy to be with". Much loved wife, companion, best friend of husband Richard. Loved and remembered by many, family and friends. Special thanks to North Shore hospice for the care and kindness of Joy in her hours of need. Rest in peace love! A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at the chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 8 Glen Road, Browns Bay on Thursday 11th July 2019 at 11am followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 9, 2019