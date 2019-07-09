Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forrest Funeral Services
8 Glen Rd
Browns Bay, Auckland
(09) 479 5956
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret WERNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Joy (Groskery) WERNE

Add a Memory
Margaret Joy (Groskery) WERNE Notice
WERNE, Margaret Joy (nee Groskery). Born in Gisborne 28 September 1929 - Passed away on 6 July 2019. Life well lived "Always a Joy to be with". Much loved wife, companion, best friend of husband Richard. Loved and remembered by many, family and friends. Special thanks to North Shore hospice for the care and kindness of Joy in her hours of need. Rest in peace love! A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at the chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 8 Glen Road, Browns Bay on Thursday 11th July 2019 at 11am followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.