Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Margaret Joy (Joy) BUTTON

Margaret Joy (Joy) BUTTON Notice
BUTTON, Margaret Joy (Joy). Passed away peacefully, on 30th September 2020. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of Alan. Much loved Mum of Jill and Phil. Step Mum of Chris and Stephanie. Cherished Grandma Joy, of Andrew and Fran, Shaun and Sarah, and Ben. Great Grandma Joy of Riley. "Forever in our hearts" A celebration of Joy's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland on Tuesday 6th October 2020 at 2.00pm. Private Cremation. In lieu of Flowers Donations to St John Ambulance, Private Bag 14902, Auckland 1741, would be very much appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 3, 2020
