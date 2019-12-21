|
BENTON, Margaret Joy. Died on Thursday 19th December, surrounded by the people who loved her. Loved wife of the late Ray. Loved mother of Richard and Jane, Erik and Val, Christo and Mandy, and Katie and Roger. Beloved Bitty of Kylie, Alex, Elliott, Fletcher, Aisha, Inez, Xenia, Ileana, Lily, Patrick, Charlotte, Ayla, Jack, Sienna and Devon. The service for Margaret will be held at 2pm, Monday 23rd December, at Osborne's Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Rd, Rotorua. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rotorua Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 21, 2019