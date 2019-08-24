Home

Margaret Joan Theresa (Storr) HOGAN

Margaret Joan Theresa (Storr) HOGAN Notice
HOGAN, Margaret Joan Theresa (nee Storr). Passed away peacefully at Summerset Down the Lane on 22 August 2019 in her 90th year. Loved wife of the late Tom. Dearly loved Mum and mother-in-law of Robert (deceased), Raelene (deceased), John and Anne, Sharon and Dave, Gary and Ang, Michael, Glenda and Rodney. Loved Nana of her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Wednesday, 28 August 2019 at 1:30 pm followed by burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to St John Ambulance Association, Private Bag, 3215, Hamilton 3240 or Hospice Waikato and can be done online by going to www.hospicewaikato.org.nz, and clicking "Donate Now", or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Hogan family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 24, 2019
