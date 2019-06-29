Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elliotts Funeral Services
Cnr Main Rd & Sheffield Street
Katikati , Bay of Plenty
07 549 4788
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret HAYCOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Joan (nee May) (Peggy) HAYCOCK

Add a Memory
Margaret Joan (nee May) (Peggy) HAYCOCK Notice
HAYCOCK, Margaret Joan (Peggy) (nee May). Died peacefully at Radius Lexham Park, Katikati on Thursday 27th June 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of Robert (Bob). Loved mother and mother in law of Catherine (Cathy) and Ron, John and the late Robyn, and Vivienne (Viv), Margaret and Campbell. Cherished Nana of Dolph, Melanie, Tom, Caroline, Lisa, Connor and Ryan, and their partners. Great Nana of Levi and Jake. Special thanks to everyone at Lexham Park for exceptional care. A celebration of Peggy's life will be held at Katikati RSA, cnr SH2/Henry Road Katikati on Wednesday July 3rd at 11am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.