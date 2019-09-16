|
GUEST, Margaret Joan Lois. 27 January 1940 - 14 September 2019. Passed away peacefully at home after a short illness surrounded by family. Beloved wife of the late Bruce (Beau), beloved mother and mother in law to Barry, Neil and Jeanna, Carolyn and Keith, Alison and Bruce. Loved grandmum to her eight grandchildren. 'Gone home to be with the Lord.' A Service for Margaret will be held in the All Saints Anglican Church, corner Broadway and Hohaia Street on Thursday 19 September at 11am followed by interment at the Matamata Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to The Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be left at the Service. All communications to the Guest family c/- Watersons Funeral Services, 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 16, 2019