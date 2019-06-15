|
|
|
JORDAN, Margaret Joan (nee Thorburn). Finally at rest on Friday 14 June 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter Herbert Jordan (formerly of Broadwood). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Barry, Roger and Donna, Ross and Carol. Grandmother of Sharyn and Megan. A service for Margaret will be held at 11:00 am on Monday 17 June 2019 at St Thomas Anglican Church, 29 Church Street, Kawakawa, prior to private cremation. Refreshments to follow at the Kawakawa RSA, 29 Albert Street, Kawakawa. Communication to Barry 022 164 3288.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2019
