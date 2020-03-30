Home

Margaret Jill (Jill) CALDWELL

Margaret Jill (Jill) CALDWELL Notice
CALDWELL, Margaret Jill (Jill). NZRN. On 26th March 2020, peacefully at Rotorua Hospital, Aged 81 years. Late of Mourea. Beloved daughter of the late Jack and Joan Caldwell of Te Teko , loved sister and sister-in-law of Michael and Yvonne (Pokeno), Tony and Jill (Whangaparaoa), and Christopher and Carol (Brisbane, Australia). Remembered with love by her nieces and nephews, Peter and Amanda, Shaun, Bart and Saara, and Antony and Shannon and their families. The family would like to thank Jo and Ray Atkin, Gail and Ken Herbert and Rosemary Michie, and the caring people of Mourea who have dedicated their time and love in caring for Jill to allow her to remain in her own home until recent rest home care became a necessity. She is now at peace. Due to current Government restrictions, Jill will be privately cremated in accordance with her wishes and a gathering to celebrate her life will be held when circumstances permit.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2020
