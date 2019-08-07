|
JESSEN, Margaret (Marge). Peacefully surrounded by family and a lot of love, at Aria Gardens Rest home on Monday, 5th August 2019. In her 97th Year. Dearly loved wife of Tek. Much loved mother of Gail, Betty, and Don. Loved mother-in-law of the late Ralph, Brian, and Marilyn. Adored grandmother of Tony, Mark, Sarah, Chris, Brie, and the late Zaan, and their partners. Loved Great Gran of 15. Your love is forever a part of who we are A celebration of life will be held for Marge at Mahurangi Presbyterian Church, Pulham Road, Warkworth on Monday 12th August at 1:30pm followed by the interment at Te Kapa Cemetery, Martins Bay.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 7, 2019