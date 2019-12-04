|
WOOLF, Margaret Jean. MNZM, B.A. (14 October 1938 - 2 December 2019). Best mate and wife of Brian Woolf for over 57 years. Loved mother of Allan, Tony, Anna (deceased) and Maria. Mother-in-law of Zahra, Yoke Har and David. Adored Grandma of Zoe, Sophia and Julia. Sister of Judy and Christine. Champion volunteer for rhythmic gymnastics for over 65 years. Life member of Gymnastics New Zealand, recipient of the Queen's 1990 Commemoration Medal for services to NZ. A stubborn lefty who will be missed by family and friends. The family would like to express heartfelt thanks for the loving care provided by staff of Auckland Hospital, North Shore Hospital and Fairview Care. Margaret's funeral will be held on Saturday 7th December 2019, 10:00am at Eventfinda Stadium (formerly North Shore Events Centre), 17 Silverfield Lane Glenfield, Wairau Valley, Auckland 0627.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 4, 2019