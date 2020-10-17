|
PERROTT, Margaret Jean. Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on the 9th of October 2020 aged 83. Loved Wife of the late Bruce. Beloved Mother and Mother-In-Law of David and Judith, Lynne and Barry, Roger and Cathy and Chris and Karen. Precious Nana of John, Graham, Adrian, Jamie, Jasmine and Holly. A memorial service will be held on the 27th of October at 11am in the Simply Cremations Chapel, 388 Wairere Drive, Te Rapa followed by a private burial. Forever In Our Hearts Any communication for the family can be sent to P. O Box 10356 or [email protected] simplicityhamilton.co. nz.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 17, 2020