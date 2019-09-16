Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret MATHESON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Jean nee Gordon (Sosich) MATHESON

Add a Memory
Margaret Jean nee Gordon (Sosich) MATHESON Notice
MATHESON, Margaret Jean, nee Gordon (Sosich). Passed away peacefully in her 86th year. Loved Wife of the late Russell Matheson and the late Graeme Sosich Loved Mum of Michele and Karl Fiddes and Colleen and Graeme Waters. Dear Nana of Laura and Dave, Cody and Maria, Jessie, April and Steffan, Sam, Hazel, Katy and Andrew, Amy, Emma and Jasmine. Much Loved Nana Margaret and Nan Nan of Kaylah, Jayden, Charoltte, Izzy, Seth, Rosie, Olivia, Benji, Harper Rose, Lylah and Waimoana. Loved Sister and Sister In-Law of Biddy (Pam), the late Barry Gordon, and John and Dorothy Matheson. Loved Aunty of Barry and Jackie Maxwell Margarets family would like to thank the following people for their compassionate care of Margaret. Dr Mike Loten, District Nurses Tish and Liz and home care helper Lizzy. In accordance with Margaret's wishes a private cremation has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.