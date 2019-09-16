|
MATHESON, Margaret Jean, nee Gordon (Sosich). Passed away peacefully in her 86th year. Loved Wife of the late Russell Matheson and the late Graeme Sosich Loved Mum of Michele and Karl Fiddes and Colleen and Graeme Waters. Dear Nana of Laura and Dave, Cody and Maria, Jessie, April and Steffan, Sam, Hazel, Katy and Andrew, Amy, Emma and Jasmine. Much Loved Nana Margaret and Nan Nan of Kaylah, Jayden, Charoltte, Izzy, Seth, Rosie, Olivia, Benji, Harper Rose, Lylah and Waimoana. Loved Sister and Sister In-Law of Biddy (Pam), the late Barry Gordon, and John and Dorothy Matheson. Loved Aunty of Barry and Jackie Maxwell Margarets family would like to thank the following people for their compassionate care of Margaret. Dr Mike Loten, District Nurses Tish and Liz and home care helper Lizzy. In accordance with Margaret's wishes a private cremation has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 16, 2019