FORBES, Margaret Jean. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 11th July 2019 with family by her side, in her 99th year. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Ted and the late Val, the late Jim and Dawn and the late Bill and Joan. Treasured auntie of Shelley and Roger Harker, Jan Forbes and Magnus Karlsson, Lynette Forbes (deceased), Brian Forbes and Eliza, Joy and Dennis Watkinson, Ross Forbes and Audrey Boyle, Bill Forbes, Vivienne Gray, and the late Annette Forbes. Loved and loving great and great great aunt to all her grand nieces and nephews. A life well lived. Our sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses and caregivers at home, Hibiscus Hospice and Maygrove Hospital for their wonderful care and support. In accordance with Margaret's wishes, a small service will be held for close family and friends.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 15, 2019
