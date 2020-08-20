Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. Morris Funeral Services
PO Box 36273
Auckland, Auckland 0748
+64 9 4895737
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret EALES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Jean (Pook) EALES

Add a Memory
Margaret Jean (Pook) EALES Notice
EALES, Margaret Jean (nee Pook). Born 19 March 1940. Passed away in her sleep on 19 August 2020 aged 80 years. Mum was a beloved daughter, a loved sister and the adored mum of all her kids. A private cremation will take place as per mum's wishes. Those who knew her are invited to sit down with a cup of tea at 3pm on Friday 21 August and remember her. Our thanks to the amazing, dedicated haematology team at North Shore Hospital. You gave us an extra six years with mum. She loved you all, as do we. In due course mum will return to Helensville to rest with her parents and siblings.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -