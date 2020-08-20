|
EALES, Margaret Jean (nee Pook). Born 19 March 1940. Passed away in her sleep on 19 August 2020 aged 80 years. Mum was a beloved daughter, a loved sister and the adored mum of all her kids. A private cremation will take place as per mum's wishes. Those who knew her are invited to sit down with a cup of tea at 3pm on Friday 21 August and remember her. Our thanks to the amazing, dedicated haematology team at North Shore Hospital. You gave us an extra six years with mum. She loved you all, as do we. In due course mum will return to Helensville to rest with her parents and siblings.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 20, 2020