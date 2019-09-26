|
CUNNINGHAM, Margaret Jean (nee Lowrie). Born October 02, 1932. Passed away on September 23, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Andrew, much loved mum/mother-in law of Jude, Rod and Karen, treasured Grannie of Ashleigh, Chad, Emma, Robbie and Jessie. You brought so much joy to our lives and touched our souls. Forever in our hearts. See you each night the moon rises. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at Graham's Funerals Chapel, 31 West Street, Pukekohe on Monday 30th September at 12.30pm
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 26, 2019