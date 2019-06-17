|
|
|
CORNISH, Margaret Jean (nee Drummond). Passed away peacefully on Friday 14 June 2019, aged 87. Dearly loved wife of John for 64 wonderful years; Mother and mother-in-law of Joanne and Denis King, Mary Cornish and John Beca, and the late Robert; Grandmother of Elizabeth and Vincent Revell, Edward, William, Sam, Eliza, and Guy; and Great-grandmother to George. A Memorial in celebration of Margaret's life will be held at Romaleigh, 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote on Monday, 24 June 2019 at 1.30 pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2019
Read More