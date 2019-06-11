|
Mc CUE, Margaret Jane. On 9 June 2019 at Kauri Lodge, Kaeo. Aged 75 years. Retired Midwife ex Bay of Islands Hospital, Kawakawa and Whangaroa Health, Kaeo. Beloved wife of the late Bob. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Rachael and Mita Harris and the late Catherine (Cate) Carden. Loved and proud Nana of James and Hana; Cameron and Megan. May she Rest in Peace. A Requiem Mass for Margaret will be celebrated at the Holy Family Catholic Church, 36 Cobham Road, Kerikeri at 11:30am on Thursday 13 June 2019 prior to interment in the Wiroa Road (Kerikeri) Public Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 11, 2019
