KENNEDY, Margaret Jane (known as Jane). Died peacefully on 30 November 2019 at home. Is now in her Lord's and husband's presence. She is happy, whole, healthy and free with her saviour Jesus. We love her and miss her. Loved mother of James and Julie, John and Debbie, and Margaret and Dieter. Much loved grandmother to 9 grandchildren. A celebration of Jane's life will be held on Thursday, 5 December 2019 at 11am at Church of the Saviour, 2 Heaphy Street, Blockhouse Bay. State of Grace 0800 764 722
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 2, 2019