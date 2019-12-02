Home

POWERED BY

Services
State of Grace Ltd
PO Box 60-285, Titirangi
New Lynn, Auckland 0642
0800 764 722
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Church of the Saviour
2 Heaphy Street
Blockhouse Bay
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret KENNEDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Jane (known as Jane) KENNEDY

Add a Memory
Margaret Jane (known as Jane) KENNEDY Notice
KENNEDY, Margaret Jane (known as Jane). Died peacefully on 30 November 2019 at home. Is now in her Lord's and husband's presence. She is happy, whole, healthy and free with her saviour Jesus. We love her and miss her. Loved mother of James and Julie, John and Debbie, and Margaret and Dieter. Much loved grandmother to 9 grandchildren. A celebration of Jane's life will be held on Thursday, 5 December 2019 at 11am at Church of the Saviour, 2 Heaphy Street, Blockhouse Bay. State of Grace 0800 764 722
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -