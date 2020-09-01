|
|
|
KITT, Margaret Isabell (nee Murray). Passed away at home on August 21, 2020 surrounded by her family. Loved wife of Peter, mother and mother in law of Christine and Barry, Rhonda and David and Murray and Leanne. Grandmother to Stefanie, Martin, Glenn, Jennifer, Richard, Natalie, Chantelle and Samantha. Great grandmother to Zanthe, Ryder, Tova, Sloane, Harper, Chase, Otto and Ted. A tribute for Margaret is being held at 49 Moir St, Mangawhai Village on Saturday September 5 at 2.00pm. All communications to 2/2 Edwards Ave, Henderson 0610.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 1, 2020