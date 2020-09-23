|
MAXWELL, Margaret Irene (nee Palmer). 93, died in her sleep at Ranfurly Village hospital, Three Kings, on September 20. Margaret, married for 59 years to Gordon Charles Maxwell, who died in 2010, was the dearly loved mother of Peter, Lindy and Anna, mother-in-law of Bronwyn, Lindsay and Anthony, grandmother of Nigel, Kirsten, Ben, Seth, Kate, Francis, Max and Mathilde, great-grandmother of Gezelle, Londyn, Harriet, Dylan and Cara and a good friend of many at Ranfurly Village. Margaret's great positivity and energy for life will be deeply missed. A private family farewell has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2020