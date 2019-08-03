Home

More Obituaries for Margaret THERKLESON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Hilda (Cleary) THERKLESON

Margaret Hilda (Cleary) THERKLESON Notice
THERKLESON, Margaret Hilda (nee Cleary). On 30th July 2019, peacefully in her 76th year. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Tracey, Justin, Melissa, Aaron, and Tracey- Ann, and the late Shane. Loved and loving Nana of her many grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Glendale Road, Glen Eden, Auckland 11am Wednesday 7 August 2019 prior to interment at the Waikumete Cemetery. At Margaret's request "Bright Colours Welcomed". In lieu of flowers, donations to Asthma New Zealand (for COPD Education) PO Box 67066, Mt Eden, Auckland 1349 would be gratefully appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2019
