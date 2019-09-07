Home

Margaret Helen (Snow) COOPER

Margaret Helen (Snow) COOPER Notice
COOPER, Margaret Helen (nee Snow). Passed away from us on Tuesday 3rd September 2019 at Edenvale Home, aged 85. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of the late Bob (Rev Arthur Robert); together again. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jenny and Ray, John and Julie, Elizabeth and Paul, Richard and Jill. Treasured Granny of Mike, Kathryn and Matt, Dean and Anneke, Jeremy and Annick, Amelia and Connor, Johanna and Colin, Dominic, and Calvin. Margaret showed a quiet and unassuming strength and a generosity of heart that supported a lifetime of caring. She will be greatly missed. Our thanks to all of the staff at Edenvale for their wonderful care and support. A service will be held at St Andrews in Epsom at 11.30 am on Wednesday, 11th September. Donations in lieu of flowers to Auckland City Mission please.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2019
