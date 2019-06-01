Home

HARRIS, Margaret. Passed away peacefully on 24th May 2019 at Lonsdale Total Care Home, Foxton. Loved mother and mother-in-law to the late Michael Chesterfield (deceased) and Shirley Farquharson, Diane and Andrew Beauchamp, Yvonne and Gordon Taylor and John Veninga. Grandmother and grandmother-in-law to Hayley and Ashley Chesterfield, Emma Beauchamp-Crookes and Damian Crookes, Kimberley and Alistair McLellan, Peter and Christopher Taylor. Grandnan to Ryan and Isaac McLellan. "You will be missed but always are in our hearts and memories" At Margaret's request cremation has taken place. Messages to the family C/- PO Box 20, Foxton. Anderson Funeral Services FDANZ Foxton
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2019
