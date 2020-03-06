Home

Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
Margaret Grace (Grace) LEE

LEE, Margaret Grace (Grace). On Tuesday 3rd March 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her family; aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Don for 63 years. Deeply loved and respected mum and mother-in-law of Penny and Erik and Brian and Angela. Treasured grandma of Jeremy, Charity, Nathan, Bennet, Eleana and Chrisden. Very special great-gran of Blake, Chloe and Andie. Forever in our hearts and thoughts. We will miss and love you always. A celebration of Grace's life will be held in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services, 21 King Street, Whakatane on Monday 9th March at 2pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations please to the Leukaemia and Blood Cancer NZ, PO Box 99182, Newmarket, Auckland 1149, or can be left at the service. Communications to the Lee Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane, 3191.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 6, 2020
