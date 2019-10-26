|
ALDER, Margaret Grace (nee McCall, formerly Yates). Passed away on Friday 25 October 2019, aged 94. Deeply loved wife of the late Ken Yates and the late Harry Alder. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Geoff and Barbara, and the late Rodney. Step mother to Glen, Warren and Jan. Much loved grandmother of her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Arran Court Rest Home and Vision West for their loving care. Flowers for Margaret are most welcome. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Wednesday 30 October 2019 at 2.00 p.m.
