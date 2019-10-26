Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret ALDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Grace (McCall) ALDER

Add a Memory
Margaret Grace (McCall) ALDER Notice
ALDER, Margaret Grace (nee McCall, formerly Yates). Passed away on Friday 25 October 2019, aged 94. Deeply loved wife of the late Ken Yates and the late Harry Alder. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Geoff and Barbara, and the late Rodney. Step mother to Glen, Warren and Jan. Much loved grandmother of her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Arran Court Rest Home and Vision West for their loving care. Flowers for Margaret are most welcome. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Wednesday 30 October 2019 at 2.00 p.m.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.