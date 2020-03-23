Home

HOARE, Margaret Glenn (Glenn) (nee Aitkenhead). With sadness we announce the passing on 20 March 2020 of Glenn. Cherished wife of the late George Hoare. Precious mother and mother-in-law of April and David Breading (Ashburton) and Christopher and Suzanne Hoare (Te Kuiti). Treasured Nana of Hamish, Duncan, Ella, Abbe, Mitchel and their partners. Great Nana to Chance, Lachlan, Patrick and Florence. Daughter of Marjory (Hill) and Victor Aitkenhead of Parakai, youngest sister of Beryl and Hector. Nurse, midwife and friend, 85 years enriching the world, eternity in heaven. A private cremation will take place for Glenn and a memorial service will be held at a later date.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 23, 2020
