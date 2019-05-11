|
HILLIGAN, Margaret Featherstone (Peggy). On 8th May, 2019 Peggy passed away in her sleep after a long illness. Dearly loved and cherished wife of John and loved mother of Robert, Christine (deceased) and Keith. Mother in law of Elizabeth and Anne. Grandmother of Julia, Lisa, Sarah, Kerry and Michael, and great grandmother of Jack, Delia and Hugh. A service to celebrate the life of Peggy will be held at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga at 2pm on Monday, 13th May 2019. Messages to the Hilligan family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 11, 2019
