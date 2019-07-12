Home

Margaret Fay MCCULLOUGH

Margaret Fay MCCULLOUGH Notice
MCCULLOUGH, Margaret Fay. It is with great sadness our lovely Lady Fay, passed away on Wednesday 10 July 2019, aged 93 years. Beloved wife of Snow (the late Charles John). Loved mother and mother in law of Marie, Horace and Margurite, and Bronwyn. Adored nana of Kathy, Jane and Mathew, Dean, Michael, Luke, Kristin, and John. Cherished great nana to her great grandchildren, Ruby, Ruthanne, Laki, Sitopi, Sammy, Scarlett, Kaleb, Lily-Rose and great great grandson, Ryder. The family would like to thank Wendy, and John for their dedicated service to Fay. A funeral service to celebrate Fay's life will be in The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, on Wednesday 17 July at 12.30 pm followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 12, 2019
