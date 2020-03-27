|
FARMILOE, Margaret. Passed away peacefully on 23rd March 2020, at Radius Baycare, Haruru Falls, aged 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Jim. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Warren and Irene, Peter and Dorothea, Leanne and William, Tony and Carien. Cherished grandmother of Helen, Sarah, Theadora, Hana, Miriama, Tainui, Maia, Nelly, Blake and Alexis. Sadly missed and forever in our hearts. Due to current government restrictions, a memorial service for Margaret will be held at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020