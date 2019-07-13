|
BANNER, Margaret Evelyn. Born 1924 in Suva, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019 in Dargaville, aged 95. Loved wife of the late Ron. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Tim and Charlene; Grandma Margaret to Ethan, and grandmother of Corey and Troy. Eldest daughter of the late Charles and Laura Turbet. Loved sister of Audrey (deceased), and Colleen and Bill (deceased) Williams. Loved aunt of Keith, Laura, Mark, and families. A service will be held at Maunu Crematorium Chapel on Tuesday 16 July 2019, at 12.30 pm. All communications to Banner Family, c/o PO Box 306, Dargaville 0340
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2019