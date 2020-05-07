|
SPURDLE, Margaret Ethel. 2 days short of her 89th Birthday. Loved wife of Noel for 69 years. Loved Mum and mother-in-law of Trish and Kevin, Allan and Eryn, Jan, Graeme and Nicki and Robyn. Loved Nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A family service will be held on Friday, 8th May at Elliotts Rosebank Chapel, 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga. Due to COVD-19, those who are unable to attend Margaret's service can see a live web cast on Friday at 10.30am. Please email [email protected] for Web cast link. All correspondence to the Spurdle Family, c/- Elliotts Funerals, 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 7, 2020