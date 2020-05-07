Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
Service
Private
Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret SPURDLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ethel SPURDLE

Add a Memory
Margaret Ethel SPURDLE Notice
SPURDLE, Margaret Ethel. 2 days short of her 89th Birthday. Loved wife of Noel for 69 years. Loved Mum and mother-in-law of Trish and Kevin, Allan and Eryn, Jan, Graeme and Nicki and Robyn. Loved Nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A family service will be held on Friday, 8th May at Elliotts Rosebank Chapel, 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga. Due to COVD-19, those who are unable to attend Margaret's service can see a live web cast on Friday at 10.30am. Please email [email protected] for Web cast link. All correspondence to the Spurdle Family, c/- Elliotts Funerals, 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -