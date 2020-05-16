Home

Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Margaret Esther (Esther) BURNS

Margaret Esther (Esther) BURNS Notice
BURNS, Margaret Esther (Esther). On May 10, 2020 peacefully at Whangarei Hospital; aged 90. Loved wife of the late Ron and loving partner of the late Owen. Much loved mother of Robbie and Lou, Linda and Mark. A private burial has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations sent direct to the National Heart Foundation Private Bag 11912, Ellerslie, Auckland 1542 would be appreciated. Communications to the Burns Family C/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 16, 2020
