BREMNER, Margaret Esther (nee McFadden). 14 January 1920 - 5 November 2019. Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family. Darling wife of the late George. Treasured Mum of Anne, Rodney, Sue and Peter, the late Bruce and Jeanette. Dearest Granny of Zoë and Will, Ren?e, Joel and Renee, Claire and Chris, and Coby. Much loved Great Granny of Hannah, Tyler, Jesse, and Ryley, Noah and Mila, and Willow. Cherished sister, aunty and friend. Grateful to Cambridge Resthaven for their care, especially Charlie. "At home with her Lord". The service for Margaret will be held at Eden Community Church, 72-74 View Road, Mt Eden, Auckland on Monday 11th November at 11.00 am, followed by an interment at Purewa Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019