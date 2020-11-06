Home

Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
Service
Monday, Nov. 9, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Chapel No. 1, Waikumete Cemetery
4128 Great North Road
Glen Eden
Margaret Emma (Maggie) RHODES

RHODES, Margaret Emma (Maggie). Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the love of her family on Wednesday the 4th of November 2020; aged 89 years. Much loved wife of the late Cecil, and adored by her late Partner, John Plant. Maggie will be loved and missed by her children Caroline, Richard, Alby, Eva, Dorothy, (the late) Colleen, and Bruce; and her grand, great grand and great-great grandchildren; and their families. For those wishing to pay respects, you can visit with Maggie on Saturday the 7th of November between 2pm and 4pm at Morrison's Funerals, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson. A Service and Burial will take place on Monday the 9th of November at 11:00am in Chapel No. 1, Waikumete Cemetery, 4128 Great North Road, Glen Eden.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 6, 2020
