CRISP, Margaret Emily (Peg). Peacefully on Friday 6 March 2020, at Bert Sutcliffe Retirement Village, aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob. Loved and respected mother of Charlie and Denise, Andy, Liz and Mike. Loved Grandmother of Molly and Patrick, Danielle, Jamie, Caitlin, Jessica and Emily. Loving Great Grandmother. A kind and patient lady, and a matriarch to many in her extended family. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Peg's life will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Takapuna, 10 Dominion Street, Takapuna on Wednesday 11 March at 10.30am. Epsom Funeral Home 0800 437 766
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 9, 2020