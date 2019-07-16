|
SMITH, Margaret Ellen. Passed away July 13 aged 67. Dear daughter of Shirley and the late Robert Smith, treasured sister of Trudy and Wade, special aunty to Martin, Murray and Margaret-Maree, Tracey, Amanda, Richard and Emily and all her great nephews and nieces. Special thanks and gratitude to Harbour Hospice North Shore and her medical team at North Shore Hospital. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at Holy Trinity Church Devonport on Saturday 20 July at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 16, 2019