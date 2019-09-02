|
HARTLAND, Margaret Ellen. Passed away 31 August 2019, aged 94 years. Loved wife of the late Phil, much loved and adored. Mother of Mark, Janene, Patricia, Philip (deceased) and Andrea. Mother-in-law of Joan, Leon, Reg, Liz and Martyn. Nana to 15, Great Nana to another 15. Rosary on Tuesday 3 September at 7.30pm at below church. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 119 Seddon Street, Pukekohe on Wednesday 4 September at 1.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 2, 2019