Margaret Ellen HARTLAND

Margaret Ellen HARTLAND Notice
HARTLAND, Margaret Ellen. Passed away 31 August 2019, aged 94 years. Loved wife of the late Phil, much loved and adored. Mother of Mark, Janene, Patricia, Philip (deceased) and Andrea. Mother-in-law of Joan, Leon, Reg, Liz and Martyn. Nana to 15, Great Nana to another 15. Rosary on Tuesday 3 September at 7.30pm at below church. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 119 Seddon Street, Pukekohe on Wednesday 4 September at 1.30pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 2, 2019
