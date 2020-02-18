Home

Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St Andrew's Anglican Church
Cambridge
Margaret Elizabeth WILLIS


1930 - 2020
Margaret Elizabeth WILLIS Notice
WILLIS, Margaret Elizabeth. 7 December 1930 - 13 February 2020. In loving memory of Margaret Elizabeth Willis. Beloved wife of David, mother to Guy, Andrew, and Simon, mother- in-law to Michele Willis and grandmother of Bethany and Jessica. Her funeral service will be held on Friday 21 February at 2pm at St Andrew's Anglican Church, Cambridge, Waikato which will be followed by refreshments at Kilpeacon, 31 Queens St, Cambridge.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
